Investigation underway after juvenile shot in Ashville

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a juvenile was shot Sunday afternoon in Ashville.
Deputies were called to Davis Lane around 3 p.m. on August 2 where they found a male, who was not identified by authorities, suffering a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
The juvenile was taken to an area hospital for treatment and has already been released.
No suspects have been identified as investigators continue to work on the case.
If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.