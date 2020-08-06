Homewood creating police task force

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - In the midst of calls across the country for police reform, Homewood is seeking to improve relations between the community and police.
“I want our police department to be the gold standard in the way that people are treated and I honestly feel like so do our police officers,” Mayor Scott McBrayer said.
McBrayer is in the process of forming a police task force made up of community members and police. The group will tackle issues including use-of-force policies then report their findings and recommendations back to the city.
Since George Floyd’s death, protests calling for police reform have been happening all around the country. McBrayer says people want to make sure that police departments are doing the right thing. That’s why he feels this task force is important.
“I want us to be able to have a dialogue. I want people to leave having a good feeling about the way we do business in our city. So that’s going to be the end goal and then that committee can report to the public safety committee that they’ve reviewed it. They’re comfortable. We’ve had a discussion and we can all move forward in a positive way,” McBrayer said.
McBrayer says he will get in touch with people interested in being part of this task force by the end of the week. He also wants this group to go through the same firearms training safety program that officers go through to see what it feels like to be in their shoes.
