FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms in east Alabama Thursday

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing will be the increase in higher rain chances next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday through Thursday. Storms that form next week will be capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. With slightly higher rain chances, temperatures are expected to trend closer to average with highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows will likely remain in the low to mid 70s. Tropical Update: The tropics remain fairly quiet today. We continue to watch a little tropical disturbance southwest of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center continues to show a very low chance for this disturbance to develop into a tropical depression or storm. The rest of the Atlantic looks quiet for now. The latest forecast from Colorado State is now indicating the possibility of seeing 24 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes once the season ends. They believe the rest of the season has the potential to be extremely active. If 24 named storms form, we will likely go through the entire 2020 Atlantic storm names and enter the Greek alphabet to name the storms. The last and only time this occurred was in 2005. Let's hope they are wrong and that these storms stay over open waters and away from land. Tropics could pick up in activity by the middle and end of this month.