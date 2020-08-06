FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms in east Alabama Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning! We are starting the day mild with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures continue to trend a few degrees warmer compared to yesterday with the majority of us in the lower 70s with a few spots in the upper 60s to the north. A few showers are possible in east Alabama during the morning hours, but the majority of us should remain mostly dry. Plan for a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures (which factors in heat and humidity) will likely climb into the mid 90s. We are forecasting a 20-30% chance for spotty storms firing up between 12 PM - 8 PM. Best spots to see a few showers or storms will likely be along and east of I-65 today. Main threats will be locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. If you don't see rain today, you'll probably stay dry for the next couple of days.
First Alert For Hot Temperatures: The big story in the short term will be the hot temperatures building across Central Alabama. High temperatures will likely climb into the low to mid 90s Friday. The weekend is looking mostly dry and hot with highs in the mid 90s. With increasing humidity levels over the weekend, feels like temperatures could approach the triple digits. I doubt we will approach heat advisory criteria which typically means feels like temperature climb at or above 105°F. If you plan on working outdoors for a long period of time, plan to take several breaks and stay hydrated. Weekend Rain Chances: Rain chances look very limited over the next couple of days. A stray shower or two will be possible in east Alabama Friday. Latest models are showing most of us dry Saturday with a rain chance around 10%. Latest models have backed off on our rain chances for Sunday, so only expect a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm to form. You will likely have to water the garden/lawn this weekend.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing will be the increase in higher rain chances next week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday through Thursday. Storms that form next week will be capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain. With slightly higher rain chances, temperatures are expected to trend closer to average with highs in the lower 90s. Overnight lows will likely remain in the low to mid 70s. Tropical Update: The tropics remain fairly quiet today. We continue to watch a little tropical disturbance southwest of Bermuda. The National Hurricane Center continues to show a very low chance for this disturbance to develop into a tropical depression or storm. The rest of the Atlantic looks quiet for now. The latest forecast from Colorado State is now indicating the possibility of seeing 24 named storms, 12 hurricanes, and 5 major hurricanes once the season ends. They believe the rest of the season has the potential to be extremely active. If 24 named storms form, we will likely go through the entire 2020 Atlantic storm names and enter the Greek alphabet to name the storms. The last and only time this occurred was in 2005. Let’s hope they are wrong and that these storms stay over open waters and away from land. Tropics could pick up in activity by the middle and end of this month.Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
