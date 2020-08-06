Etowah County school board votes to replace laptops after earlier ones were held up by customs agency

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County's school board has voted to resolve its issue with laptops that are being held up by the U.S. Customs Service.
Some 4,000 Chromebooks were ordered straight from China by a vendor, but held up in Customs because of human rights abuses in that country.
Etowah County school superintendent Alan Cosby says the customs issue affected school systems throughout Alabama and the rest of the country.
Last night the school board voted to cancel its contract with the vendor and order new laptops from another vendor.
Cosby says those should arrive by late August or early September.
“The hope was with these Chromebooks it will allow us to basically make us a one to one system with devices. And so the delay, it will impact us in some ways, but hopefully the impact will not be widespread,” Cosby said.
Cosby also says not all rural parts of the county have broadband service, and he would like to see that resolved as soon as possible.
