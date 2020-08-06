Deputy delivers bike to boy who had his stolen in Chesterfield County, S.C.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy delivered a bicycle to a young boy who had his bicycle stolen in Chesterfield County.
On July 31, Deputy Weldon Gainey was assigned a case to investigate a bike that was taken from the front yard of a home on Ashtree Lane.
The boy’s grandmother told Deputy Gainey that the bike was her grandson’s and that he enjoyed coming to her house to ride.
After numerous attempts to find the missing bike, he was unable to do so.
But on Aug. 5, Deputy Gainey loaded up a bike in his patrol car that his son no longer needed and delivered it to Sy’Ncire Lockhart.
Deputy Gainey and Deputy Lewis placed a smile on this young man’s face as he jumped on the bike and rode around the yard.
