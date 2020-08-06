Demand for food giveaways could grow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Despite many businesses opening up and workers returning to earn a pay check, food giveaway events continue to see a big demand.
This Friday, the Great Grocery Giveback will be hoping to feed over 200 families.
That demand for food is real. Just a couple of weeks ago, a church in Pratt City provided a free food giveaway and hundreds of cars lined up around the block.
The Great Grocery Giveback has seen an increase in demand for food and they believe that demand could last a while.
The Great Grocery Giveback started back in late March as people were losing their jobs. The organization raises money then they buy groceries for any family in need.
“This is an uncertain time and everybody says unprecedented and it’s true. I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been impacted by this pandemic,” said Lindsey Noto with the Great Grocery Giveback.
The group has teamed with a non-profit. They did see a dip in demand in the middle of July as businesses started to open back up, but in recent weeks the group has seen an increased interest in getting free food for many families and that demand could grow more with federal assistance now ending.
“There is going to be a tremendous need for this in the next few weeks. We don’t know if there will be another stimulus check coming,” Noto said.
Noto said about $3,000 a week can feed 250 families. She knows some of these families are people who are being furloughed because of the coronavirus.
“Please come and take advantage of this program. We have the resources - the food is there. It’s for anyone who needs it. No questions - we don’t care what your circumstance is,” Noto said.
In the past, the group checked to see if the person was out of a job because of the pandemic, but not anymore.
The food giveaway is set for Avondale Brewery on Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you are interested, you can visit their website for more information by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.