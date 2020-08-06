Chelsea Fire Department confirms death of fire chief after health complications

Friends and neighbors, we want to thank you for all of your thoughts, prayers and well-wishes. It absolutely breaks my heart to tell you we just got word from Chief Shirley’s family that his battle is over and he has gone home to be with the Lord. I will continue to keep you updated on any arrangements being made. Chief spent his entire life devoted to serving the citizens of Chelsea, so I think you know how special you are to him. Please lift up his family and everyone who loves him in prayer at this time.