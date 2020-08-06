Chelsea Fire Department confirms death of fire chief after health complications

CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chelsea Fire Chief Wayne Shirley passed away Thursday, according to a post on the Chelsea Fire & Rescue Facebook page.
In a prior post, it said Chief Shirley was hospitalized on July 8 with “acute complications from a chronic health issue.”
Chief Shirley grew up in Chelsea, graduating from Chelsea High in 1984. He began his career with the fire department as a volunteer in 1981 and has served as Fire Chief since 2001.
The Facebook post from Thursday evening reads:
Friends and neighbors, we want to thank you for all of your thoughts, prayers and well-wishes. It absolutely breaks my heart to tell you we just got word from Chief Shirley’s family that his battle is over and he has gone home to be with the Lord. I will continue to keep you updated on any arrangements being made. Chief spent his entire life devoted to serving the citizens of Chelsea, so I think you know how special you are to him. Please lift up his family and everyone who loves him in prayer at this time.
