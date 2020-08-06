B’ham tech company GoodJob donates $10K for hunger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - GoodJob announced the company is donating $10,000 to the Great Grocery Giveback, a program that provides a full week’s worth of healthy food to those who have been laid off or furloughed as a result of COVID-19.
During its launch in June, GoodJob pledged to donate $1 for the first 10,000 people to complete a profile on the new job app. GoodJob will award the donation on Aug. 7 and help distribute groceries.
“We’ve been blown away by the support and interest from the Birmingham community,” says CEO Stephen D. Johnston. “We’re thrilled to be able to return that support to people who are looking for work.”
The Great Grocery Giveback’s founding sponsors - Young Professionals of Birmingham, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Sysco Corporation, and Stella Artois - contributed to the success of the program, along with media partners 104.7 WZZK, 98.7 KISS FM, 95.7 JAMZ, and Birmingham Mountain Radio.
GoodJob is a web and mobile app that uses machine learning and data science to match employers and job candidates on criteria that include candidate preferences and personal work style. The app keeps jobseekers’ info private until they choose to reveal it and includes tools to help people searching for work during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Great Grocery Giveback promotion replaced a series of in-person events scheduled for the app’s premiere. “GoodJob Week” would have featured free local coffee, tacos, and craft beers for Birmingham’s young professional population.
“We were sad to cancel our live events and the opportunity to talk to our users in person,” says Head of Marketing Jen Barnett. “But we’re thankful to be involved with what the Great Grocery Giveback is doing for local families.”
“We look forward to celebrating in person when it’s safe again,” says Barnett.
To create a profile on GoodJob, candidates should visit this website or download the app to their mobile device.
GoodJob for Candidates is available now in the App Store and Google Play, and on their website. GoodJob for Employers is available on their website. The app is free for candidates and includes a 30-day free trial for employers. No contract is needed. For more information on GoodJob Software, visit their website.
For more information about how to sign up to receive groceries, how to become a sponsor or how to volunteer, visit Great Grocery Giveback or e-mail GreatGroceryGiveback@gmail.com.
