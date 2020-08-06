Auburn educator named finalist for Alabama Teacher of the Year award

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program has announced its final four, and an Auburn City Schools teacher made the cut.
Kathryn Knorr, a teacher at Ogletree Elementary School, is in the running for the state’s top educator award. She and three other finalists were selected from a group of more than 150 educators.
Knorr was the District Two Elementary Teacher of the Year. She also serves as a grade-level coordinator and has chaired Curriculum, Instruction, and School Improvement teams in her community.
The other three finalists for the award are:
- Andrew Fletcher Jackson - Eden Elementary School, Pell City School System, District Six Elementary Teacher of the Year
- David Dai - Alma Bryant High School, Mobile County School System, District One Secondary Teacher of the Year
- Michael Sinnott - Vestavia Hills High School, Vestavia Hills City School System, District Three Secondary Teacher of the Year
