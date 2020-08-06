Ala. state lawmaker charged with felony theft

By MARY SELL, Alabama Daily News
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - A state lawmaker who has been under political pressure after attending a former Ku Klux Klan leader’s birthday celebration was charged with a felony on Thursday.
Montgomery District Attorney Darryl Bailey said State Rep. Will Dismukes, R-Prattville, has until late Thursday afternoon to turn himself in on a warrant for first-degree theft of property, a Class B felony.
“Our office received a written complaint from a local business on May 20 of this year regarding an alleged theft of a large sum of money from their business by an employee,” Bailey said in a statement.
“… After countless hours of investigation which consisted of witness interviews, obtaining bank records, and gathering other evidence, a decision was made by prosecutors in my office that probable cause that a crime was committed existed.”
A felony conviction would automatically remove Dismukes from office.
Dismukes could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
A statement from House leadership was not immediately available. Gov. Kay Ivey issued a brief statement Thursday afternoon.
“If true, it is disappointing when a public official, elected with the confidence of the people, abuses that trust. I support the letter of the law, and no one is above it – especially those in public office.”
Dismukes has been at the center of controversy for nearly two weeks. The freshman lawmaker has endured calls for his resignation since his participation late last month in an event honoring Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and noted leader of the Ku Klux Klan.
That event was the same weekend much of the state was honoring Troy native and civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis, D-Georgia.
Last week, Alabama Daily News reported that the Alabama Ethics Commission did not have a required annual statement of economic interests from Dismukes three months after it was due.
Dismukes told ADN he had filed it. Later, a copy, timestamped the day after ADN contacted him, was available in Ethics’ online database.
Members of the Legislature, as well as most other elected officials and public employees at state and local levels, are required to submit the reports each year. They were due April 30.
Dismukes on July 30 told ADN via text that “under no circumstance will I be resigning my position in the Alabama Legislature.”
Besides Democrats, some Republicans, including House Majority Whip Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, and Sen. Chris Elliott, R-Fairhope, have publicly criticized Dismukes. Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R-Prattville, last month called on Dismukes to resign from the district that overlaps Chambliss’ Senate territory.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.