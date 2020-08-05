Woman with baby injured in shooting near uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman with a baby was injured in a shooting near uptown Charlotte Wednesday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they responded to a shooting call on Jeff Adams Drive off of Statesville Avenue, a couple blocks away from an Advance Auto Parts. Officers arrived to find a woman who had been shot with her baby in a car. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
Officers worked to console the baby until another woman arrived and took the baby into her care.
Police say they have someone in custody and are not looking for anyone else at this time.
Further details surrounding the shooting were not provided.
