Vestavia Hills Schools release the alternating schedule for grades 6-12

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills City Schools has updated the reopening plan for the start of the school year to include alternating schedules for grades 6-12.
School leaders updated the plan to include the calendar for the first nine weeks of schools that lays out when students who have opted for in person learning will attend school.
School starts August 20. Sixth through 12th graders, who chose in person learning, will move to an alternating day schedule, based on last names and red and blue days, to reduce the number of people on campus each day.
Students in Pre-K through 5th grade, who chose in-person learning, will continue to meet everyday of the week.
Tyler Burgess, Ed.D., will move from the principal’s post at Vestavia Hills High School to become the principal of the remote learning model. Tonya Rozell, principal of Vestavia’s Liberty Park Middle School, will become principal of VHHS; and longtime LPMS assistant principal Roger Dobnikar will become the school’s interim principal for the 2020-21 school year.
To date, approximately 18% of students in the system have enrolled in remote instruction for the first semester, according to a news release.
Click here to see the link to the updated 2020-2021 reopening plan.
