UA Board of Trustees vote to rename Nott Hall on Alabama campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Nott Hall on the University of Alabama campus will be renamed Honors Hall.
The resolution to rename the Hall was brought before the Board of Trustees Wednesday by The Working Group of Trustees.
The Nott Hall building was dedicated in honor of physician and scientist Josiah C. Nott (1804-1873) in 1922.
Opponents and historians say Nott was a slave owner who defended and justified slavery.
The amendment and renaming was approved unanimously.
