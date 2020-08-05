Tuscaloosa officers, FOP hosting ride to benefit fellow officer hurt in motorcycle crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Officers and the Tuscaloosa Fraternal Order of Police are helping one of their own with an upcoming benefit ride.
TPD Officer Justin Taylor was seriously injured in an off-duty motorcycle crash on July 7.
Fellow officers say he has a long road to recovery ahead, but he is a fighter.
A 58-mile ride on Sunday, August 23 will raise money for Justin and his family for his medical bills.
Fellow officers, like Sgt. Sebo Sanders, said Justin is one of the guys they love and they want him to know they are going to be there for him.
The ride will leave from T-Town Harley Davidson at 1:00 p.m. Registration is at 11:30 a.m. and it costs $20 for riders, $5 for passengers.
There will be a raffle and meal after the ride.
