Trussville makes changes to school reopening plan

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Details on Trussville City Schools plan to reopen this fall were released Tuesday, in a specially called meeting with the Board of Education.
The school district made changes to its plan to reopen, and Superintendent, Dr. Pattie Neill said they’ve done everything they can to keep everyone safe and happy.
Dr. Neill said the district got a memo from the Jefferson County Health Department late last week, requesting that schools further reduce building capacity and class sizes at the middle and high school.
“So, we offered the blended option to comply with that. Some surrounding districts are staggering their schedules in order to do that, but when we take out our virtual students and take out the Blended A’s, we reduce our capacity even more,” Neill said.
A recent school survey revealed 80% of parents wanted students back in school full-time, five days a week.
Dr. Neill said school leaders had discussed staggering all students, but decided to begin school with the plans they already had.
Options A, B, and C will remain the same, but another option, “A-Blended,” was introduced.
“We had 300 students sign up for the Option A-Blended after we rolled that out on the advice of the Jefferson County Health Department. So that brings those students in twice a week,” Neill explained.
The other three days of instruction would come from remote learning.
Dr. Neill said the county health department recommended schools plan for nine weeks of instruction, but she said the best they can do is plan two weeks at a time, and regroup as need.
“The governor speaks August 31st again. So, if we can just get everybody in an option, get everybody back to school, comply with the CDC, the AAP the ADPH, the Jefferson County Health Department, the State Department Roadmap, and the group that we had a webinar with today on school clinics, we have to put all of that together and quite honestly there is some conflicting information inside that,” Neill said.
Trussville teachers will return to school on Friday, August 7th to go over routines and procedures for the upcoming school year.
Students and teachers will participate in a rehearsal for a staggered start beginning Wednesday of next week.
This will be for students in options A, A-Blended and C.
Option B students will meet their teachers online.
