Testing college students: UAB develops test, strategy to analyze 6,000 samples per day

“That’s extremely important,” said Dr. Netto. “For example, four-percent of every staff or student, or employee, teacher is going to be tested randomly every week and we will test them with very similar platforms with what we are talking about, again, nasal swabs, to keep an eye on hot spots, what is the incidence in our own community? And the idea would be to, and hopefully in span in weeks, during the end of the initial student testing, we will roll in a lot of this capacity in a platform throughout the state.”