Reward offered for information on Bessemer homicide case
Devin Skylar Sandlin (Source: Bessemer PD)
By WBRC Staff | August 5, 2020 at 7:07 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 7:07 AM

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s office is offering a reward in a 2019 homicide case in Bessemer.

Devin Skylar Sandlin was shot and killed June 4 in the 1700 block of Long 14th Street.

The governor’s office is offering a $5,000 reward that leads to a conviction in the case.

Sandlin lived in the Pipe Shop community near US Pipe in Bessemer. He worked for a steel company.

Bessemer Police Dept. investigators believe Sandlin met some five to six people at the home on Long 14 Street. Police say there was a discussion of buying marijuana.

Sandlin left to cash a check, but when he returned the drug deal turned into a robbery.

Anyone with information to share please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

