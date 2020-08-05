Reward offered for information on Bessemer homicide case

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey’s office is offering a reward in a 2019 homicide case in Bessemer.
Devin Skylar Sandlin was shot and killed June 4 in the 1700 block of Long 14th Street.
The governor’s office is offering a $5,000 reward that leads to a conviction in the case.
Sandlin lived in the Pipe Shop community near US Pipe in Bessemer. He worked for a steel company.
Bessemer Police Dept. investigators believe Sandlin met some five to six people at the home on Long 14 Street. Police say there was a discussion of buying marijuana.
Sandlin left to cash a check, but when he returned the drug deal turned into a robbery.
Anyone with information to share please contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.