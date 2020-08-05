JCSO: Flock cameras in Center Point helping reduce crime

On Aug. 2, JCSO recovered two stolen vehicles through the use of the cameras. Around noon, police say a deputy was patrolling near 20th Avenue NE, when he was alerted of a stolen Chevrolet Colorado by the technology. He stopped the vehicle and was able to make a recovery. Approximately two hours later, the same deputy recognized a vehicle, which he had been earlier advised by the new cameras, was stolen. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop. Fredric Johnson led deputies on a chase that ended with him driving the stolen Lincoln Navigator into a residence on Tupelo Road in Center Point.