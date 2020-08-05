FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting the day with temperatures slightly warmer than yesterday with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack shows some cloud cover with isolated showers in parts of Alabama and Georgia this morning. I think most of us stay dry this morning, but I can’t rule out a few showers developing before noon. The majority of us will see a partly cloudy sky today with high temperatures in the upper 80s with a few spots approaching 90°F. We will hold on to a 20-30% chance for isolated showers and a few thunderstorms this afternoon. I think any storm that forms will likely remain below severe limits. Main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and some lightning. Humidity levels will remain fairly comfortable today thanks to northerly winds. Feels like temperatures will only climb into the lower 90s.
First Alert For Warmer Temperatures: As we finish out the week, temperatures are expected to slowly climb into the 90s. Temperatures will likely remain around average Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. By this weekend, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 90s. The good news is that humidity levels will remain fairly comfortable with dew points staying in the mid to upper 60s through Saturday. Feels like temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s by Friday and Saturday. Next Big Thing: You will likely have to water the garden and lawn over the next several days as rain chances look isolated through Saturday. Humidity levels could increase as we head into next Sunday and Monday. With higher dew points and more moisture in place, storm chances look to increase around 30-40% next week. Most of the storms that form will develop during the afternoon hours. With temperatures in the 90s, a few storms could be strong early next week. Good news is that I am not expecting any organized threat for thunderstorms. With extra humidity in place, feels like temperatures could approach the triple digits next Monday and Tuesday.
Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Isaias is no longer a tropical system and is dissipating across Canada today. It produced widespread power outages and numerous tornado warnings all along the east coast yesterday. The rest of the tropics are quiet for now. We are monitoring a tropical wave southwest of Bermuda that has a very low chance of developing over the next couple of days. The rest of the Atlantic remains quiet, but we will monitor the tropical waves that should emerge off Africa over the upcoming week for possible development. The hurricane season usually becomes active as we head into late August and September. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.