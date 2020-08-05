FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon

First Alert For Warmer Temperatures: As we finish out the week, temperatures are expected to slowly climb into the 90s. Temperatures will likely remain around average Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. By this weekend, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 90s. The good news is that humidity levels will remain fairly comfortable with dew points staying in the mid to upper 60s through Saturday. Feels like temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s by Friday and Saturday. Next Big Thing: You will likely have to water the garden and lawn over the next several days as rain chances look isolated through Saturday. Humidity levels could increase as we head into next Sunday and Monday. With higher dew points and more moisture in place, storm chances look to increase around 30-40% next week. Most of the storms that form will develop during the afternoon hours. With temperatures in the 90s, a few storms could be strong early next week. Good news is that I am not expecting any organized threat for thunderstorms. With extra humidity in place, feels like temperatures could approach the triple digits next Monday and Tuesday.