Every K-5th grade student in the Cullman County Schools system will receive free school supplies

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Even though school will look different this fall, elementary students in Cullman County will be ready with some free supplies.
United Way partnered with Cullman County Schools and community businesses to launch a new initiative, SCHOOL TOOLS-Helping Cullman County Students Start School Ready to Learn.
“This project was developed to reduce the financial stress for families impacted by COVID-19,” said Becky Goff, executive director, United Way of Cullman County.
“Thanks to the support of each of our partners, every K-5th grade student in the Cullman County Schools will receive a box of School Tools,” said Goff.
Each box, with a retail value of $30, will contain eight essential school supplies including a 10-pack of pencils, four Elmer’s Glue Sticks, two packs of Crayola Crayons, Fiskar Scissors, two pack of wide-ruled notebook paper, Crayola colored pencils, multipack of (4) Expo markers and a pencil pouch.
“United Way of Cullman County has a vision for our community where there are opportunities for every child to succeed in school.” Goff said. “Our school year might look different this year, but the need to support our families and ensure our students have the tools they need is even greater.”
United Way volunteers said they are hard at work assembling and getting ready to deliver 4,200 boxes and almost 60,000 school supplies to ten schools.
