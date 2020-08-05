1 dead, 3 injured in late Tuesday night shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that claimed one life and injured three others.
Officers from the West Precinct heard multiple shots in the 1000 block of 15th Way SW just after 11 p.m. while patrolling the area.
Birmingham 911 Communications Division also received a Shot-spotter notification of 20 rounds fired.
Officers arrived and discovered two people shot. One person was found unresponsive in the courtyard of an apartment complex. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue. The other gunshot victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police were later told that two more people arrived at local hospitals suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken by personal vehicles and have non life-threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation suggests gunfire was exchanged among those who were wounded.
There are no suspects in custody.
Anyone who has information about this case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
