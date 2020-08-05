Birmingham attorney shot in Alex City, investigation ongoing

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The person injured in a shooting at a park in Alex City this weekend was a Birmingham attorney, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.
While Alex City police continue to remain quiet about the circumstances, WSFA 12 News learned new information from sources Tuesday.
Sunday morning around 10 a.m. an attorney from Birmingham was found shot and severely injured by “birdshots” from a shotgun. It happened behind the Eva Fuller Community Center at the Charles E. Bailey, Sr. Sportplex off Highway 22.
WSFA 12 News learned the lawyer is 66 years old. He was reportedly out jogging. The man’s wife found him behind the gym when he didn’t return home in a timely manner to their Lake Martin home.
The wife rushed her husband to Russell Medical Center in Alex City. From there the victim was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for more specialized treatment. We’re told the man is in stable condition and is expected to survive.
Although the attorney was found injured behind the gym, that doesn’t mean he was actually shot in the sportplex.
We also learned Alex City police investigators spent the better part of Tuesday with the victim to learn more about what happened, the motive and perhaps identify the alleged gunman.
We’re also told this was not a random shooting. If investigators find their suspect, that person will face a bare minimum of first degree assault.
Alex City police have declined for now to release the victim’s name.
