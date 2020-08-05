Bessemer City Schools cancelling all fall middle school sports

BESSEMER Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer City Schools announced they will be cancelling all fall middle school sports for the 2020- 2021 school year. The school system released the following statement Wednesday evening:
“Bessemer City School District has decided to cancel all fall middle school sports at this time, due to the ongoing risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was made unanimously this afternoon by a specialized committee consisting of athletic coaches from both middle and high schools, principals from both middle and high schools, a board member representative, parent representation, and superintendent, Dr. Autumm Jeter.
This decision follows weighted discussion over the needs of student athletes, logistics of the middle school sports program, pandemic-related health recommendations, and parent concerns. Coaches have noticed a considerable drop in summer participation numbers among middle school athletes, which have been consistently lower than needed to be competitive. This drop has been attributed to fears from some students and families over health-related COVID concerns.
For many of our student athletes, playing sports is far more than an extracurricular activity. It is a vital outlet, which encourages them to make positive choices. And for some, it also provides an avenue toward a brighter future. Therefore, after receiving written confirmation from the Alabama High School Athletic Association, we are allowing 7th and 8th grade students to condition train with the high school athletics program.
Please, note the decision to cancel fall sports pertains to middle school programs only. The committee will reconvene and reevaluate conditions approximately mid-fall, at which time they will decide whether to move forward with spring sports activities. The superintendent appreciates the committee for being committed to weighing the facts and making the best choice for the students of Bessemer City School District.”
