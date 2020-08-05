Babysitting app Wyndy partnering with companies to provide childcare for employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An on-demand babysitting app based in Birmingham is now working with companies to ease some of the stress parents are dealing with as they work from home.
Wyndy now partners with employers to work out a plan to cover all or some childcare costs for their employees.
Employers can customize their partnership with Wyndy.
Founder Tommy Mayfield said some employers have even considered allowing employees to bring their children to a designated space where Wyndy babysitters could watch over multiple children.
"This is obviously a very practical and I think very valuable thing that will not only benefit the employees, but ultimately benefit the companies. I'm in the same boat. I'm a parent of two young kids. I know the challenges around trying to be productive when you have little ones running around you," said Mayfield.
Wyndy is also now offering a new nanny program for families who need more routine care.
