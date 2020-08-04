The World Games 2022 license plates available

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games 2022 is giving local fans the chance to show their support on the road.
You can now order an official The World Games 2022 specialty license plate.
The World Games 2022 license plate, which was unanimously approved by the Alabama Legislative Oversight Committee last week, is available for pre-purchase now at: twg2022.com/plate.
The specialty plate costs $50, with $48.75 of each purchase going back to The World Games 2022 Birmingham to support the planning and execution of the international Olympic-style event.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.