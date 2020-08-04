UAB Football releases plan to accommodate fans this fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers will welcome fans back to Legion Field this fall and they have a plan in place to accommodate fans with social distancing measures.
Football season ticket holders, UAB students and student-athlete guests will have top priority as seats are allocated leading into the 2020 season.
UAB Athletics said season ticket holders will be allocated based upon current Blazer Boosters Priority Points and the price type of tickets purchased. Fans will be notified of their seat locations and sent their season tickets electronically starting the week of August 17.
“Our staff has been working hard to finalize details for fan accommodations and will continue communicating those plans in the coming weeks leading into kickoff,” Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said. “Given the evolving circumstances, the best way to guarantee your seat in 2020 is to purchase season tickets.”
UAB Football begins fall camp on Wednesday leading into the 2020 season and expectations are at an all-time high for the two-time defending C-USA West Division champs.
“Our fans have been extremely instrumental in our 18-game home winning streak and we are excited to see them back at Legion Field this fall,” head coach Bill Clark said. “UAB is a world class medical institution and we are taking the precautionary measures necessary to promote the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and fans.”
Click here to purchase 2020 season tickets.
The UAB Department of Athletics has also announced mobile ticketing for the 2020 season. Click here to learn more about how mobile ticketing will work this fall. UAB Athletics anticipates 2020 single game tickets being available in mid-August once all season ticket holders have been assigned.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.