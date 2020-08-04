Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, city council declare new state of emergency

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City Council voted Tuesday to give Mayor Walt Maddox emergency powers and to declare a state of emergency amid new concerns over the increase in COVID-19 cases in the city.
Tuesday afternoon several hours before the vote, Maddox listed several recommendations he says could help slow the spread of COVID-19 if necessary:
- Reduce bar occupancy to 50 percent after 9:00 p.m.
- Reduce experience/entertainment venue occupancy to 25 percent (during all times)
- End “bar” service at restaurants at 9:00 p.m. (still order from the table)
The recommendations for Mayor Maddox were not voted on individually Tuesday night. Mayor Maddox listed several reasons why a state of emergency is needed in Tuscaloosa:
- DCH Health System is experiencing higher number of inpatient COVID-19 and deaths are on the rise
- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has been activated for 30 days to assist with Alternate Care Site for planning for medical surge issues
- The ability to move at the speed of COVID-19 crisis
- Summer was supposed to be a time of reprieve, and the fall is expected to be worse with the beginning of flu season
- The arrival of 25,000 plus citizens over the next several weeks
- The demands on workforce over the next several months
