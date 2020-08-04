Shelby County Schools to start with staggered schedule

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County students will start the first four weeks of school on a staggered schedule under the “Cautious Together” phase of the reopening plan.
This schedule applies to parents and students who opted for in-person instruction.
The starting schedule will be as follows and it will depend on last names and alphabetical order:
As far as start dates:
Dr. Lewis Brooks, Superintendent of Shelby County Schools, sent this letter to parents and guardians Tuesday:
August 4, 2020
Dear Shelby County Community:
Due to the most recent guidance that we have received from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Shelby County Schools will begin the year in the “Cautious Together” phase of our plan. The current ADPH guidance offers specific information regarding the mitigation of COVID-19 that cannot be accomplished without starting in this phase of our plan. As such, our starting schedule will be as follows:
• Students whose last names begin with letters A-J will attend in-person instruction on Monday and Tuesday of each week with eLearning instituted the remaining 3 days of the week.• Students whose last names begin with letters K-Z will attend in-person instruction on Thursday and Friday of each week with eLearning instituted the remaining 3 days of the week.• Wednesday will be a day for teachers to check-in with students via the various eLearning platforms that are being used for instruction.
For the first two days of school, students will attend either Thursday OR Friday depending on their last name.
• Thursday, August 13, 2020 – Students with last name beginning with A-J• Friday, August 14, 2020 – Students with last name beginning with K-Z
Monday, August 17, 2020 will start the first full week of the staggered schedule. We will follow this schedule for four weeks and make further decisions as we know more about the spread of this disease.
While this schedule is not ideal and presents many challenges for families and the community, we want to keep schools open as long as we can to provide the best instructional opportunity possible in these uncharted times. Serving our students is our top priority and our decisions are made to provide the most safety and care that we can under these circumstances. Thank you for your willingness to be flexible and supportive during this unprecedented pandemic.
Sincerely,Lewis Brooks Ed.D., Superintendent
Shelby County Schools
