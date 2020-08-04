Say it with a Song

All this is a bit surprising to Omayya, who was born at DCH in Tuscaloosa but moved to Kuwait where he grew up but Bama was in his blood. He returned for college to The University in 2008, graduating as a civil engineer in 2012, took a job working for several different railroads but as he says, “Music is king of my passion. I’ve been playing since I was 12. I’m constantly making music.”