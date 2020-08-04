Say it with a Song

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - During the days of Social Distancing we’ve had to adjust, sometimes painfully, to being apart from our family and friends. Enter Songlorious!
Songlorious grew out of a couple’s love for music and their idea to share it and help others do the same. When Omayya Atout and Ellen Hodges were asked to write a song for a friend’s wedding neither was prepared for the reaction.
”People started crying and we realized the emotional reaction was a lot more touching than we thought. They cried for an hour. So we started the website and within a couple of weeks we had over a hundred orders.“
”Greeting cards are so yesterday and it’s hard to find a good fit. You can’t personalize them and they typically get thrown in the garbage as soon as they’re opened. We’ll compose a one-of-a-kind song especially for you. Want to wish Mom a Happy Birthday? Propose to your main squeeze? Send a lullaby to your pregnant friend? Create a song for the first dance at your wedding?” Omayya says Songlorious can do it!
And the hits just keep on coming.
”Once we started getting an influx of orders we wanted to be sure we could deliver the quality, so we started bringing in independent artists. We quality check the songs and send it to the customers. We have about 20 independent artists, very talented people on our roster.”
All this is a bit surprising to Omayya, who was born at DCH in Tuscaloosa but moved to Kuwait where he grew up but Bama was in his blood. He returned for college to The University in 2008, graduating as a civil engineer in 2012, took a job working for several different railroads but as he says, “Music is king of my passion. I’ve been playing since I was 12. I’m constantly making music.”
Now that passion has turned into a “full time gig”. So he quit his job with the railroad and the music is, “now my full time thing.”
For your custom song, simply specify from one of eight genres (country to blues to electropop), the mood, (happy, sad, romantic, reflective, funny), song length, (30 seconds to three minutes), voice preference, (mail or female or neither) and details. Who’s the song for? What’s the occasion? What’s the song about? Your custom song will be ready to download within four days. Prices begin at $45.
As they say at Songlorious, “Tell us your story. Our musicians get to work on creating your unique song.”
Does it work?
Well, Omayya and Ellen are engaged to be married soon. When asked who’s writing the song for their wedding, Omayya says with a laugh, “You’re trying to get me in trouble.”
