Mayor Woodfin speaks on COVID-19 update in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County is now listed as a moderate risk for the spread of COVID 19 by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
In the last two weeks, confirmed positive cases have declined slightly. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin believes the city is making progress and was among the first to order mandatory face coverings for the city.
Though Mayor Woodfin believes it’s making some difference, he’s still concerned about the spread of the virus and it’s big financial impact in the city of Birmingham.
Tuesday, Mayor Woodfin visited people from the Division Avenue. A blighted home was demolished and removed. The city is facing a $75 million deficit due to the loss of tax dollars, but Woodfin vows to offer some essential services.
“We have to continue to make sidewalks walkable. We have to continue to pave streets. We have to continue to remove blight,” Woodfin said.
The Mayor still wishes Governor Kay Ivey had implemented a mandatory face mask order back in May, but he is pleased with the longer extension until the end of August.
“They are in their own yard. By law they don’t have to wear that if they don’t want to, because they are in their own yard, but they chose to. I think most people are definitely complying with the facial covering ordinance that exists statewide,” Woodfin said.
Still, the mayor is troubled by the high rate of hospitalizations and confirmed positive cases. Woodfin stated that some are still ignoring the threat with social gatherings.
“I think we are at the point nationwide these social gatherings are leading toe to the continued spread,” Woodfin said.
Woodfin said Birmingham Police are continuing to educate people about face coverings. No one is being arrested or given citations.
