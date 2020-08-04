Man accused of firing into vehicle after dispute; charged with attempted murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa police have charged a man with attempted murder following a shooting Monday afternoon.
Ronnie Williams, 60, is also charged with one count of certain persons prohibited from possessing a firearm. He has posted bond and been released from jail.
Police were called to the 3000 block of Pine Street around 4 p.m. on a shooting.
It was reported that two men had been in a dispute and when one was attempting to leave in his vehicle, the other fired into his vehicle several times.
Fortunately, no one was struck or injured by the gunfire.
