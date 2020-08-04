‘Let’s Keep West Alabama Working’ campaign underway

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama organized a campaign that many of companies are getting behind.
Some of them were impacted by coronavirus and they don’t want that to happen again.
Industries like Mercedes Benz U.S. International have partnered with the Chamber for the “Let’s Keep West Alabama Working” campaign.
WBRC FOX6 News talked to the President and CEO of MBUSI about this partnership.
“The key thing is what’s the safety of our team members. We want to come back safely,” Michael Goebel explained.
The purpose of the campaign is to encourage safety protocols beyond the workplace so that area businesses continue running despite the uncertainty caused by coronavirus.
“We discussed and then implemented very intense safety protocols. From temperature scans and one of the key elements of our safety protocols was wearing masks,” Goebel continued.
Part of the campaign includes encouraging West Alabama residents to wear masks in public, to practice social distancing and wash their hands at work, at home and in the community to stop the spread of coronavirus.
“As long as the virus is not under control. As long as we have to wait for a vaccine, we have to make sure we keep our team members safe,” Goebel said.
Alabama’s unemployment rate jumped from 3 point 5 percent in March to 13 point 8 percent in April when many businesses closed down as a result of coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.