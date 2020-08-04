Jefferson County Schools will start virtually

JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools will start the first nine weeks of school virtually.
Tuesday Superintendent Dr. Walter B. Gonsoulin proposed the remote learning plan and moving the start of school to September 1 to allow the district more time to prepare and then also allow construction to finish at schools in the district.
The school board passed the measure four to one.
Dr. Gonsoulin said over the last two and a half weeks they’ve had eight town hall meetings to discuss back to school reopening.
Part of Dr. G’s recommendation was, when it’s safe, to start bringing students back into the building in small groups.
Gonsoulin said 80 percent of parents returned a survey about virtual or in person learning and about half of those supported remote learning.
Dr. Gonsoulin says he knows this will be a burden on parents, but he believes it is best for safety.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.