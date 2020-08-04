Homewood City Schools to start with alternate schedule for middle/high school students

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood City Schools updated their start of school reopening plan Tuesday to include an alternate, staggered schedule for middle and high school students.
Elementary school students will attend in person Monday-Friday.
The new schedules apply to parents and students who opted for in-person instruction.
Schools will reopen Wednesday, August 19 on a Level 4 - Maximized Prevention plan.
Elementary students in traditional school will attend school on campus Monday through Friday. Secondary students (Homewood Middle School/Homewood High School) in traditional school will operate on an alternate school schedule to minimize the student population on campus for the first four weeks of school while HCS continues to monitor and receive further guidance on COVID-19.
The secondary alternating student schedule and information can be found here:
School leaders said part of the plan will include students and staff wearing masks or face coverings when they can’t social distance.
Here is an updated copy of the TEAM Homewood reopening plan.
