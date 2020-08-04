First Alert: Isolated Storms Tuesday Afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! We are dealing with a mostly clear sky with comfortable temperatures for this time of the year. Most spots have dropped into the mid to upper 60s with a few areas in the lower 70s. There's some dry air that will try to move into our area today and tomorrow, so humidity levels will remain fairly comfortable for early August. With enough daytime heating and a stalled front in north Alabama in place, we can't rule out the chance for isolated thunderstorms. Main threats today will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Most locations will remain dry with rain chances around 20%. Plan for a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s with a few spots approaching 90°F. Plan for light westerly winds at 5-10 mph.
First Alert For Isolated Storms This Week: The upcoming weather pattern is looking fairly quiet for the Southeast this week. Rain chances look isolated today and continuing through Saturday. Most of us will remain dry this week with rain chances around 10-20%. With dew points staying in the 60s, we won’t see a lot of moisture in the atmosphere to produce scattered or numerous showers and thunderstorms. Storms that form this week will likely remain below severe limits, but we can never rule out an isolated strong storm capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning.Heating Up This Week: The good news is that humidity levels will remain comfortable for early August. We will not have to worry about high heat index values through Friday. With drier air in place, temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s Thursday. By this weekend, temperatures could climb into the mid 90s. With humidity levels slowly increasing by this weekend and into early next week, heat index values (feels like temperatures) could approach the triple digits. Next Big Thing: Models are hinting at slightly higher rain chances as we head into early next week. Weekend is looking mostly dry with rain chances around 10-20%. By Monday, rain chances look to go up at 40% with scattered showers and storms possible. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for storms next Monday through Wednesday. It will likely be a good idea to continue to water the garden and lawn for the rest of this week as rain chances look limited.
Tropical Storm Isaias: Isaias made landfall last night at 11:10 PM ET at Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina with sustained winds of 85 mph. Wind speeds have been reduced thanks to land interaction, and Isaias is now a tropical storm. It is forecast to move rapidly to the northeast into New York and eventually Maine as we head into tonight and tomorrow. It could produce damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and minor flooding for parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast today and tonight. Isaias is the fifth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season to make landfall in the continental United States. The other named storms to make landfall this year include Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, and Hanna. It is also the earliest on record that five named storms have made a continental U.S. landfall.
Tropical Update: We continue to monitor a tropical wave well south of Bermuda this morning. Good news is that this area of low pressure looks very disorganized and the potential for it to become a tropical depression or storm has lowered from a medium chance yesterday to a low chance today. We will monitor this wave, but it is looking unlikely it will form. The rest of the tropics remain quiet. We will continue to watch tropical waves move off the coast of Africa this week for potential development. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
