First Alert: Isolated Storms Tuesday Afternoon

First Alert For Isolated Storms This Week: The upcoming weather pattern is looking fairly quiet for the Southeast this week. Rain chances look isolated today and continuing through Saturday. Most of us will remain dry this week with rain chances around 10-20%. With dew points staying in the 60s, we won’t see a lot of moisture in the atmosphere to produce scattered or numerous showers and thunderstorms. Storms that form this week will likely remain below severe limits, but we can never rule out an isolated strong storm capable of producing gusty winds and frequent lightning.Heating Up This Week: The good news is that humidity levels will remain comfortable for early August. We will not have to worry about high heat index values through Friday. With drier air in place, temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s Thursday. By this weekend, temperatures could climb into the mid 90s. With humidity levels slowly increasing by this weekend and into early next week, heat index values (feels like temperatures) could approach the triple digits. Next Big Thing: Models are hinting at slightly higher rain chances as we head into early next week. Weekend is looking mostly dry with rain chances around 10-20%. By Monday, rain chances look to go up at 40% with scattered showers and storms possible. We will hold on to a 30-40% chance for storms next Monday through Wednesday. It will likely be a good idea to continue to water the garden and lawn for the rest of this week as rain chances look limited.