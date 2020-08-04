BBJ: Security company to hire 50 people in B’ham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Birmingham Business Journal:
A security and facility services company is looking to hire 50 people in the Birmingham area.
Allied Universal is recruiting for all shifts and all levels of experience using online applications and video interviewing technology.
Those jobs that are full-time will include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more.
“Our No. 1 priority is to keep our employees safe and healthy in the workplace,” said Steve Jones, Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. “We have a dedicated safety team constantly monitoring all COVID-19 developments ensuring we continuously educate our employees to understand and follow the CDC guidelines.”
