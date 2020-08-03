UAB football to begin fall camp on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB will officially begin fall camp on Wednesday and on Monday, head coach Bill Clark and UAB athletics director Mark Ingram held a press conference to discuss the upcoming season and COVID-19.
Like all teams, testing for COVID-19 remains UAB’s top priority, and with UAB Hospital located just a few blocks away from campus, Coach Clark believes the Blazers have the upper hand compared to most schools.
“I think that’s one of the greatest things is where we are. We’ve got unlimited testing, access to all the testing we need, I say unlimited, if we need a test we have it and I think that’s where our peace of mind comes in,” says Clark.
Clark is confident that they will play a full 12-game schedule despite losing Alabama A&M week two.
“Several teams have reached out and we are currently in the process of figuring that out. I would expect it to be a team close in proximity,” says Clark.
As far as playing Miami week three, UAB says the trip to Florida is still a go despite the ACC moving to a conference-only schedule plus one outside opponent.
“Miami has been very transparent throughout the process, they would still like to play us. This is a fluid situation, but as we stand today, we are playing Miami,” UAB AD Mark Ingram says.
Despite Conference USA not officially releasing a preseason predicted order of finish (due to Media Days being postponed), expectations are at an all-time high for the two-time defending C-USA West Division champs as UAB looks to three-peat in 2020.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- The Blazers return 18 starters to a team that won the second most games in program history a season ago (9).
- Since The Return in 2017, UAB has won 28 total games – the most of any team in Conference USA during that span. The Blazers have been bowl eligible every season since 2014, and have played in three-consecutive bowl games. Included in that was UAB winning the 2018 Conference USA Championship and Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl.
- UAB has finished top 10 nationally in total defense each of the last two years: ninth in 2018 and eighth in 2019. UAB returns nine total defensive starters and eight all-conference honorees from last year, including C-USA Defensive Player of the Year candidates Kristopher Moll and Jordan Smith.
