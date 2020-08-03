Two separate shootings under investigation in east Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is looking for suspects in two separate shootings from Sunday night.
The first shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. when a call came into the sheriff’s office about a man in a Gold Chevy Trailblazer who had been shot near the 2500 block of Center Point Parkway.
The 34 year-old victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
Shortly afterwards, around 10:00 PM, deputies received several calls of shots being fired at the Candy Mountain Apartments on Carson Road in Birmingham.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses state there were several individuals who were shooting at each other. The victim was not involved in the incident and was hit by stray gunfire. His injuries are not life-threatening.
At this time, there have been no arrests made in either incident. If you have any information regarding these crimes, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.
