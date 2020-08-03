‘Thank you, Calera Fire’: A mom’s grateful story about her son, a vase and a helpful fireman

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - For all the moms and dads out there you know toddlers can get themselves into some sticky situations.
Saturday morning, precious 2-year-old Grant Watson got his arm stuck in a vase, and mom, Krispin Watson, knew she needed a little help from the Calera Fire Department.
Krispin said around 7:30 Saturday morning Grant woke up and decided to play his flute. While he was playing, he dropped his flute in a vase.
Mom said instead of turning the vase upside down to get the flute out, Grant stuck his little arm inside to try and fish it out. His arm got stuck, and wouldn’t budge.
Mom said she tried to free Grant’s arm, but it was lodged pretty well, and he started screaming when she pulled on the vase.
Krispin said thankfully she’s about two miles from the Calera Fire Station, so she went there to get some help.
After assessing the situation, firefighter Nic Schoggen used liquid dish soap and water to get the vase off.
As you can imagine mom said her 2-year-old was more interested in seeing the fire trucks than he was with getting the vase off. She also said fireman Schoggen was so polite with Grant and made the experience one to remember.
Mom said Grant is doing perfectly fine and this was just another day of him being a toddler boy.
Krispin Watson said, “I just want to thank the first responders/essential workers who don’t hesitate to help and make the experience one to remember! Grant has been saying ‘fire truck’ all weekend.”
We thank mom for sharing her sweet story and for all of the hero Calera Firefighters.
