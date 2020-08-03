Photos show large fire at state park on Alabama coast

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several agencies were working Sunday to put out a brush fire at Gulf State Park, which is between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.
According to a post on the Gulf State Park Facebook page, a fire unexpectedly started on Perdido Beach Boulevard Sunday. The cause wasn’t immediately known.
Photos show plumes of smoke, seen from out in the Gulf.
Multiple departments, including the Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Oyster Bay, and the Alabama Forestry Commission, were at the scene.
