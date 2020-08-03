Photos show large fire at state park on Alabama coast

Photos show large fire at state park on Alabama coast
Several agencies worked Sunday to put out a fire at Gulf State Park, which is between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. (Source: Gulf State Park/Facebook)
By WSFA Staff | August 2, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT - Updated August 3 at 8:21 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several agencies were working Sunday to put out a brush fire at Gulf State Park, which is between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach.

According to a post on the Gulf State Park Facebook page, a fire unexpectedly started on Perdido Beach Boulevard Sunday. The cause wasn’t immediately known.

Photos show plumes of smoke, seen from out in the Gulf.

Photos supplied by Harold Rogers Lots of smoke—lots of fire,,coordinated attack by multiple fire departments and Alabama...

Posted by Gulf Shores Fire Rescue on Sunday, August 2, 2020

Multiple departments, including the Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Oyster Bay, and the Alabama Forestry Commission, were at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.