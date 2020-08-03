Pell City police looking for person who shot puppy in legs

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Pell City police are looking for the person who shot a puppy in his legs Sunday evening.
The shooting happened in the 100 block of Shady Dale. Police said in a Facebook post they have been able to find King’s owner, but they are asking for donations for the veterinarian bills.
Donations can be made to the Friends of the Pell City Animal Shelter.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Pell City Police Department at 205-884-3334.
