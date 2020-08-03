PARA providing active classrooms for remote learning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority (PARA) is currently working with the Tuscaloosa City School system to provide a safe space for remote learning on days students don’t have in-person instruction.
The program is called Active classrooms supporting engaged minds and active bodies. Plus, parents can fill out a survey that best fits their needs.
PARA will have a daily schedule which will include remote learning support time, physical activity, recess, group games, enrichment, arts and crafts, and more. Breakfast and lunch will also be provided free of charge.
There were some comments on PARA’s Facebook page from parents asking how is this program any safer than having children at school?
PARA currently has a summer camp program where they have staff and kids social distance and they clean frequently. WBRC will update this article soon with more information about their active classrooms safety plan, once we get more details.
