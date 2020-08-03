LJCC creates program to care for kids, help working parents during pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Levite Jewish Community Center in Birmingham wants to give working parents a break.
Right now, you can register for the center's Club J All Day, which lasts just as long as the typical school day.
Parents can drop their kids off in the morning, along with all the equipment your child needs to learn remotely.
Staff will be there not only to supervise, but also to help students if they need guidance with an assignment.
"I just think this is a relief for parents that do go into the office, and also a relief for parents who are at home who need that five or six hours of work time. Uninterrupted work time," said LJCC Youth and Camp Director Tina Weldon.
All students K through 8 will have to wear masks and will be separated into small groups.
Club J All day is scheduled to open August 24.
If you want to register or apply to be an instructor, click here.
