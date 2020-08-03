Hoover City Schools to start with staggered scheduling based on last names

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in the Hoover City School system will start the first four weeks of the 2020-2021 school year with a staggered schedule based on last names and alphabetical order.
Students with last names A-K will attend school in person on Mondays and Thursdays. Students with last names L-Z will go to school in person on Tuesdays and Fridays. Students will learn remotely on the other days of the week.
Superintendent Dr. Kathy Murphy said teachers will use Wednesdays to plan and prepare and support digital learners.
This schedule will take effect during the first four weeks of school.
The school board voted on and passed the revised proposal Monday night during the school board meeting.
Students are scheduled to start the school year on August 20.
Right now, about 34 percent of students will begin the year with the virtual learning plan.
Also employees and students from Pre-K through 12th grades will be required to wear face masks.
Dr. Murphy said she believes in person education is best, but school leaders have to do it safely and with social distancing. She said looking at the student population, even with 34 percent learning digitally, the safest way for social distancing is to attend schools on a staggered schedule.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.