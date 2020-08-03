Homewood COVID-19 drive-through testing site is open

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A drive-through COVID-19 testing site is up and running in Homewood as of Monday, August 3.
This site is for Homewood residents and will run Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., at Waldrop Stadium, 266 Snow Drive, Homewood, AL 35209.
Officials are urging residents not to come for testing unless they have a scheduled appointment.
Please call the Homewood-specific phone number (205) 95COVID (205-952-6843) to schedule an appointment. There will be no walk-ups allowed.
