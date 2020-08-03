First Alert: Isolated Showers in East Alabama Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! Temperatures are near average with most spots in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The cool spots are in northwest Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the mid 60s. We are starting the day with some cloud cover and isolated showers mainly in far east Alabama. While most locations will remain dry today, the best spots to see rain will likely occur south and east of Birmingham this afternoon. Rain chance only at 20%. We should see northwest winds at 5-10 mph keeping temperatures near average for this time of the year. Plan for a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, so I am not expecting heat indices to climb into the triple digits today.
First Alert for Small Rain Chances: It is very likely that you will need to water the lawn and garden this week. Rain chances are looking very limited with some dry air in place. We are introducing a 10-20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday and Friday is looking mostly dry with a mostly sunny sky. Rain chances could increase a little as moisture surges in over the weekend. Rain chances are expected to increase around 20-30% by early next week.
Slightly Cooler Morning Temperatures: Slightly drier air will try to move into Alabama over the next couple of days. Dry air can heat and cool off quickly. With this in mind, temperatures could trend slightly below average with lows in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday-Thursday morning. Morning temperatures will trend warmer by this weekend as moisture increases across the Southeast. Low temperatures will likely drop into the lower 70s starting Saturday morning.Heat Returns by the End of the Week: Temperatures are forecast to remain near average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday through Thursday. With dry air in place, temperatures are expected to quickly heat up starting Friday and continuing into the weekend. High temperatures could climb into the mid 90s. Heat indices will likely remain below heat advisory criteria. Once moisture returns early next week, heat indices could approach the triple digits.
Latest on Isaias: As of the 4 AM CT Monday update from the National Hurricane Center, Isaias remains a 70 mph tropical storm and is moving to the north around 9 mph. The latest forecast has Isaias becoming a hurricane with 75 mph winds as it makes landfall in South Carolina late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Once it moves inland, it will then move across the east coast spreading heavy rain into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Isaias will likely move out of the United States by Wednesday as it transitions to an extratropical system (no longer a tropical system).
Watching a Tropical Disturbance: We are also watching a tropical disturbance north of the Leeward Islands that has a medium chance (60%) of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next two to five days. Models show this disturbance moving to the northwest and possibly staying north and east of the Bahamas. We will monitor this system over the next couple of days, but I doubt it will have any impact on the United States.
