First Alert: Isolated Showers in East Alabama Monday

Slightly Cooler Morning Temperatures: Slightly drier air will try to move into Alabama over the next couple of days. Dry air can heat and cool off quickly. With this in mind, temperatures could trend slightly below average with lows in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday-Thursday morning. Morning temperatures will trend warmer by this weekend as moisture increases across the Southeast. Low temperatures will likely drop into the lower 70s starting Saturday morning.Heat Returns by the End of the Week: Temperatures are forecast to remain near average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday through Thursday. With dry air in place, temperatures are expected to quickly heat up starting Friday and continuing into the weekend. High temperatures could climb into the mid 90s. Heat indices will likely remain below heat advisory criteria. Once moisture returns early next week, heat indices could approach the triple digits.