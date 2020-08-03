Etowah County students start school August 17

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County students are scheduled to start back to school on August 17.
There are two plans parents and students can participate in. One is a traditional school setting and the second is virtual academy.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said, “The health and welfare of our students and staff is a top priority. Although we know the instruction will look different, we will work with families and will be flexible as we face challenges together.”
Here is more detail on those two learning options:
Option 1: Traditional Learning:
● Parents/Students who select the traditional learning option will return to school (discussed in detailed later) and will receive instruction from classroom teachers.
● Students who enroll in traditional learning will remain in traditional learning for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year unless an exception is granted due to extenuating circumstances.
● Due to COVID-19 pandemic, traditional learning students may be required to transition to remote learning which is a separate program from virtual academy. Remote instruction with be provided by the traditional classroom teacher via online platforms.
● Students who are new to the system will enroll through ECS online registration. Information is available on the website.
Option 2: Virtual Learning:
● Parents/Students who select this option will apply via the ○ ECVA Application ○ Academia Virtual del Condado de
● Students enrolled for Etowah County Schools Virtual Academy are assigned coursework that comes completely from a digital platform (Pre-K-12 School PLP, 9th-12th Access) and is facilitated by virtual academy instructors.
● Students enrolled in Etowah County Virtual Academy will not attend the school in an on-campus manner.
● Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenging nature of the program, a trial period will be offered to first-time ECVA students. Any newly enrolled ECVA will have until August 28, 2020 to decide if ECVA is right for them or if they should return to Traditional Instruction. After that date students enrolled in ECVA, will be required to complete the current nine weeks before returning to traditional instruction.
To see the full plan for the 2020-2021 school year click here.
