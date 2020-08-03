Dunkin’ offering free donuts and coffee in August

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This August, you can start your week with a free coffee and end it with a free donut.
Members of the Dunkin’ DD Perks rewards program can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any food item on Mondays -- the offer is available Aug. 3, 10 and 17.
On Fridays, members can score a free donut with the purchase of any beverage on Aug. 7, 14 and 21.
Dunkin’s Free Donut Fridays was originally introduced in March and continued through May. The offer is back after overwhelmingly positive guest feedback.
“Whether they need a little extra boost to kickstart their week or a sweet treat to celebrate the end of the week, we want our loyal guests to know we’ve got their backs when they may need it most,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, senior vice president of Dunkin’ U.S. Digital Marketing.
To sign up for the DD Perks, visit the Dunkin’ app or DDPerks.com.
