City Council President wants XFL franchise in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council President William Parker said he is asking for a meeting with the new XFL leadership to try and get a Birmingham franchise.
Monday it was announced Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is now part owner of the XFL. The league filed for bankruptcy in the spring because of complications from COVID-19.
Parker said he wants to discuss bringing a franchise to Birmingham. The team would play at historic Legion Field, which can seat 70,000 fans.
In 2019, the Birmingham Iron – which was part of the Alliance for American Football– played at Legion Field before the league folded.
“Over the years, we’ve worked hard to position Birmingham as a sports destination,” President Parker said. “By having the XFL at Legion Field, we’d be able to keep major sporting events at the historic stadium year round since the league plays in the spring. I will be reaching out to the leadership at the XFL to schedule meetings in which we can discuss the ways that both the league and Birmingham can mutually benefit from this exciting new venture.”
No schedule or team locations have been announced following the reported purchase.
