4,000 Chromebooks meant for Etowah County Schools held up in customs, new order on the way

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Etowah County Schools Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby said the school system had to cancel and reorder thousands of Chromebooks for digital learning after a huge delay in customs.
Dr. Cosby said the school system order 4,000 Chromebooks at the first of June and several thousand were held up by the U.S. Department of Commerce and possible issues with China.
The Chromebooks are meant to help with the 20 percent of students who will start digital learning on August 17.
Cosby said he reached out to U.S. Senators Richard Shelby and Doug Jones, as well as Rep. Robert Aderholt, who had offered help.
Etowah County Schools decided to cancel their original order and go through another vendor to get the devices. Cosby hopes to get the thousands of Chromebooks by the end of August or the first of September.
The schools have about 5,500 systemwide and may be a little short for the first few weeks of school.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.